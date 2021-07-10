Car Dealer Podcast: Ted Welford judges as we talk Goodwood, modern customer service and Jimmy Savile’s car

Finally, it seems, a bit of normality as the biggest automotive event in the UK is able to open its gates again.

Of course, I’m talking about Goodwood Festival of Speed, which had to cancel the event last year. It was a hot topic this week as Batch described his experience earlier in the week and the differences from a traditional FOS and our guest Ted prepares to attend this weekend.

Ted Welford, writer at Car Dealer sister publications from Blackball Media joins as guest judge on the podcast this week. Despite writing about cars all day, he still describes himself as a very normal car buyer and talks about his preferences when it comes to the new ways of buying.

Like every week on the podcast, we asked Ted to judge who has won the Car Dealer Quiz, as Batch and I choose our favourite stories of the week.

There was a lot to choose from this week with lots of news from Stellantis as it prepares to switch its brands to electric only and the used car market remains under pressure.

You can listen to the podcast now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more, or by clicking play below.

To find out more about any of the stories mentioned, you can find them all listed below.

