Car Dealer Power 2021: Have your say on the best manufacturer to represent and the suppliers to do business with

Now’s your chance to have your say on the best car manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to do business with in the Car Dealer Power Awards 2021.

Voting has just opened for this year’s awards which will name the best car manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to work with.

Last year, Kia topped the poll of the best manufacturer to represent in the UK as voted for by the Car Dealer readers.

MG, Mitsubishi and Vauxhall were at the bottom of the table.

You can see all the winners in the video at the top of this post.

The Car Dealer Power survey also importantly looks to find the best suppliers to do business with – from the top advertising portals to finance firms.

Car dealers can have their say on their partners in this survey with the winners handed our coveted Car Dealer Power Awards.

Voting takes a few minutes and can be carried out anonymously here.

We assess manufacturers in 13 categories – from finance offers to brand awareness, marketing to bonus structure – and then rank the makers in our list.

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power Awards and independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with.

We’ll be looking for the best providers in the following categories:

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer

Used Car Valuations Provider

Consumer Lead Generation Site

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranty Provider

Paint Protection Provider

Auction House

Trade Insurance Provider

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance Provider (Sub-Prime)

Finance Provider (Prime)

Personalised Video Provider

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation of the Year

As well as the best manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to partner with, the Car Dealer Power Awards also name the Car of the Year, as voted for by the Car Dealer readers.

Last year, the Land Rover Defender won the top gong, with the Ford Puma and Porsche Taycan taking second and third places.

Voting for the Car Dealer Power Awards 2021 will close on August 31.

Find out who won what in last year’s awards in our special section here.