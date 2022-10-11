Car Dealer Power 2022: Car of the Year

Car dealers have had their say on what they think is the best car of the past 12 months.

And the winner is… the Range Rover!

This Car of the Year award is very different from similar titled awards given by other motoring magazines as these are voted for by car dealers.

Moreover, they are voted for by dealers regardless of which brands they represent.

This year, Car Dealer Power survey respondents voted overwhelmingly for the Range Rover.

The new fifth-generation car is helping elevate Land Rover into luxury territory – and not only are customers aware of that, but also are the nation’s car dealers.

Long gone are the days of the Range Rover being offered in a handful of specs, as the new car comes in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid power.

There’s even a pure-electric version on the way in 2024 and for die-hard fans a V8 petrol is already on sale.

Survey respondents said they loved how the new Range Rover is a clear evolution from the model that precedes it, but improves the recipe in key areas.

One dealer said: ‘It’s the Range Rover we all know and love but only better.’

Runner-up this year is the Nissan Ariya.

The new pure-electric crossover gives Nissan dealers a larger share of the EV pie, and comes just at the right time.

One dealer said ‘it’s great to see Nissan being serious about EVs again’.

Taking the other highly commended place was the Dacia Jogger.

The seven-seater is a proper, back-to-basics MPV with a hint of SUV style – and dealers and customers are loving it.

With prices starting at under £17,000, it continues Dacia’s original mission of offering great value for money.

A couple of survey respondents remarked that it’s sad that other car manufacturers have abandoned this value end of the market, and appreciated how Dacia is making cars for people ‘who don’t want another electric SUV’.

Congratulations to all three on their thoroughly deserved gongs.