Car Dealer Power 2023 voting closes TODAY so get your votes in now!

Time is running out for dealers to vote in this year’s Car Dealer Power with the deadline now just hours away.

Tonight – Sunday, May 21 – is when our survey to decide on the best suppliers and top car manufacturers closes.

It’s the ultimate chance for car dealers to have their say and rate the suppliers they do business with, as well as the car manufacturers they represent.

Car Dealer Power has been brought forward for 2023 to be presented in early summer – just like we used to do before the pandemic – and it’s all done anonymously, which means dealers can tell it just how it is!

Yes, that’s right. You really can say what you think, as only the scores published on this website are shared.

We’re looking to name the best suppliers to car dealers, with votes cast in 20 categories here.

Car Dealer Power 2023 Supplier Categories

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Stock Acquisition – for providers who help dealers source stock via trade-to-trade or consumer-to-trade channels online

Auction House – firms that have either a physical or online presence, or both

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Trade Insurance

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

When it comes to the manufacturers, we use dealers’ marks in 13 categories to determine an overall score for each one and rank them from the best to worst to represent.

You can rate everything from your manufacturer’s marketing to the requirements that it puts on you as a franchisee.

Last year, Kia won the title for the third year running, narrowly beating sister firm Hyundai, which was second, while Suzuki came third.

Can Kia manage it for the fourth year in a row? Only YOU can decide!

Voting in our anonymous survey opened in February and traders have relished the chance to sort the wheat from the chaff!

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards and independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with. Voting only takes a few minutes.

As well as the best manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to partner with, Car Dealer Power also names the Car of the Year, as voted for by Car Dealer’s readers.

Last year, the new Range Rover won the top gong, with the Nissan Ariya and Dacia Jogger runner-up and highly commended respectively.

Car dealers can vote for their favourite car from any brand.

Don’t forget – voting for this year’s Car Dealer Power awards closes on Sunday, May 21, so don’t leave it too late to make sure that your voice is heard!

The winners will then be announced in a special video to be broadcast on Wednesday, June 28.

You can watch last year’s awards in the video at the top of this story.