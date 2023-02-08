Car dealer SUV Prestige completes journey to Ukraine with donated cars

SUV Prestige has completed its expedition to deliver cars and donations to Lviv, Ukraine, to help those fighting on the frontline.

Harry Leighton, head of marketing for the dealership, spoke to Car Dealer from Poland as they made their way to the airport in Krakow.

He and colleague Owen had taken a Mitsubishi L200 that the dealership felt would be far more useful for the Ukrainians, following an interview with boss Steve Dhesi.

The journey took three days, with Harry and Owen from the dealership in Wetherby starting their journey on Friday, Feb 5. They drove with a group of four other cars all to help Car4Ukraine, travelling through France, Belgium, Germany and Poland.

Asked what it was like driving into the Ukraine, Leighton said: ‘This is where it all got a bit mad and it took me a while to get my head around it.

‘When we were approaching the Ukraine through Poland there were normal levels of traffic the entire time but in the last hour on the motorways just before the Ukraine it was just really dead.

‘There was nothing on the roads at all, it was really eerie and there was just us driving into it.’

When they arrived the SUV Prestige team were also able to see the work being done in the workshop, where mechanics were working tirelessly to prepare cars for the frontline.

Along with a group of other cars that were being donated, the convoy transported supplies from generators to children’s toys.

‘There was a lot’, he explained. ‘We had five cars and I don’t think we could have got more in them.’

‘We gave them a load of stuff, kids toys, sanitary products for women, some hand warmers, which we desperately needed for guys on the front line. It’s incredibly cold over there, I think the warmest day we had was about minus six and covered in snow.’

Leighton explained: ‘For me the experience was far more impactful, visibly going to meeting the people.

‘I felt very safe the entire time wasn’t at all worried about anything and getting to meet these people and just how brilliant, the couldn’t have been any more grateful. I would absolutely recommend anybody 100 per cent should donate anything, if there’s anything that they can use.

‘We’ve tried to get an idea of the things that would be useful when we set off but I think a lot of the stuff we probably could have taken over actually didn’t know that they needed to get that message out.

‘Stuff like welding supplies, cutting discs, anything that they will use to upgrade a vehicle and install supplies guys in the workshop.

‘The main thing is just cars, well service cars, cars with good tyres on. When they arrive there they’re servicing and fixing any major problems, changing oil, that kind of thing. So if anyone’s able to even offer some services to help prepare the cars before they go out there, that will be an incredible help.’

Leighton explained that for those unable to make the trip themselves there are drop off points around the UK and the Car4Ukraine team will look after the transport.

Adam Shaheen also went on the trip to the Ukraine and has been working with Car4Ukraine as much as he can.