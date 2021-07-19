Car Dealer teams up with InAutomotive to launch brand new jobs portal

Car Dealer has teamed up with job experts InAutomotive to bring thousands of motoring vacancies straight to your fingertips.

Now live on the Car Dealer website is a new jobs portal offering users the chance to scroll through a stream of listings across a range of different sectors within the industry.

The feed is powered by InAutomotive’s team of specialists, who will be adopting a ‘quality over quantity’ approach.

They will work directly with the UK’s biggest automotive employers to ensure the best jobs in the market are advertised on our platform.

As well as jobseekers being able to find the role for them, recruiters will also be able to benefit from the new partnership.

They can choose from a wide range of recruitment solutions including posting a job, CV discovery, response boosters or a managed service campaign.



Packages can even be tailored to meet the needs of the client.

Bosses at InAutomotive say they are delighted to be working with Car Dealer after a tough period brought on by the Covid pandemic.

Dave Capper, managing director of InAutomotive, said: ‘We’re thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Car Dealer.



‘After a turbulent 12 months for the industry, we hope this partnership will expand our reach and give automotive professionals the confidence to search and apply for new career opportunities.

‘After reaching out to our jobseekers, we discovered that there was a need to expand our offerings.

‘Our focus has always been on connecting jobseekers with jobs, but our future vision is to support professionals from the minute they consider joining the automotive industry, through the process of gaining their qualifications and experience, during the job search and throughout the course of their career.

‘We want to be there every step of the way!’

More information about InAutomotive and the services they provide can be found here.