A car dealer in Norfolk has reallocated demonstrator vehicles to help the elderly get to their Covid vaccination appointments.

Crayford & Abbs sales and reception staff that are on part-time furlough all volunteered ‘without exception’ to help out.

Managing director Kevin Abbs, who runs the group with both MG and Nissan dealerships in Holt and Norwich, said they wanted to do something to give back to the community.

Only two days after offering the service Crayford & Abbs had 10 people request transport from them.

Abbs said: ‘This initiative was borne out of a feeling that the front-line staff are all working tirelessly and we wanted to put something back in the community.

‘We contacted the local council and found a big gap in the elderly without transport, unable to potentially get to the injection centres with a shortage of volunteer drivers.

‘All of our sales and reception staff on flexi-furlough volunteered without exception. Within two days of asking we had 10 requests for Friday and more to follow.’

The volunteers include the dealership staff pictures above; (L-R) James Worboys, Paul Wilson, Grace Howell, Kevin Abbs, Gary Mulligan, Darren Coleman.