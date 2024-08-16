Log in
Car Dealer Weekly Briefing: No new Jaguars ‘for a year’, electric car rumblings and ‘unprecedented’ challenges

  • Electric cars and industry fears dominate the news digested in this week’s newsletter
  • Subscriber-only briefing designed for time-poor automotive executives
  • It gives you the need-to-know stories and what they mean to the industry 

Time 9:27 am, August 16, 2024

In this week’s Car Dealer Weekly Briefing – the subscriber-only newsletter – James Baggott digests the biggest motor trade headlines in one place.

This week he takes a closer look at the electric car market and summarises a variety of stories on the subject from worries the industry will miss ZEV Mandate targets to used EVs jumping up the fastest-selling cars chart. 

Baggott also gives his thoughts on if we’re really in a quiet holiday lull after he spoke to a number of car dealers.

The weekly newsletter is published every Friday to subscribers and delivered directly to your email inbox. You can also read it on the Substack app.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • Auto Trader
  • Close Brothers
  • Cox Automotive
  • Naran
  • eBay 
  • Automotive Leadership Network
  • Snows
  • BEN
  • Shoreham Vehicle Auctions
  • Stoneacre

Also included in every briefing is a summary of this week’s podcast (published on Friday afternoons) and what was discussed, a quote of the week that aims to highlight a further news story you may have missed while the other big stories that caught our editor-in-chief’s eye are digested for you.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week, which always makes for interesting reading.

