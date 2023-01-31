Car dealers arrested on fraud and money laundering charges after police raid showroom

A pair of car dealers have been arrested on suspicion of fraud following a dramatic raid on a Rochdale showroom.

Police from Greater Manchester Police’s Complex Fraud Investigation Team stormed the dealership last week, following an investigation into rogue trading.

Several customers had complained to the force that the dealership, which has not been identified, has been selling vehicles with outstanding finance.

The deals left victims saddled with unexpected debt, which was not originally theirs, it is claimed.

As well as the showroom, officers searched two properties connected to the men in both Rochdale and Cheshire.

The operation saw police seize £25,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and 10 diamond necklaces. They also recovered several pieces of designer clothing as part of their searches.

Both men, who are aged in their 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and fraud by false representation.

They remain in custody and are being questioned by the Complex Fraud Investigation Team.

Detective Inspector James Coles from Greater Manchester Police’s Economic Crime Unit said ‘This type of crime will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester.

‘We work to put a stop to criminal’s finances as this often is used to further criminality and violent crime.

‘Money laundering costs the UK economy billions of pounds and this illicit finance often serves as the motivator for more serious and organised crime.

‘We will continue and carry on targeting those suspected to be involved in money laundering and fraud and aim to seize their assets and cash so they can be reinvested into the communities of Greater Manchester and funnelled to those who need it.’

