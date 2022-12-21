Car dealers, Auto Trader and Google to give glimpse of future at Car Dealer Live conference

Leading car dealers, Auto Trader and Google will be among those to give their thoughts on what the future holds for car dealers at a special Car Dealer Live event.

Cambria Automobiles boss Mark Lavery will be one of the headline guests at the first Car Dealer Live conference on March 9.

Strictly limited ticket sales have opened today with 10 per cent going to automotive industry charity BEN.

Lavery will be chatting live on stage at the new event about the future for Cambria Automobiles after taking the business private and off the Stock Market.

Car Dealer Live – future of the car dealer will take place on March 9 at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.

The special event – sponsored by headline partner Auto Trader – will bring together some of the UK’s leading car dealers for a day of insightful sessions.

Lavery will be interviewed as part of a day of thought-provoking leadership sessions designed to give car dealers a glimpse into the future of car retailing.

Google’s search experts will also be attending to talk about future trends for used car buyers at the special event.

Headline partners Auto Trader, as well as sponsors Close Brothers Motor Finance and Cox Automotive, will all deliver exclusive White Paper research sessions with their thoughts on future trends.

Attendees will be able to enjoy morning and afternoon sessions of thought-provoking panel sessions with coffee and pastries provided upon arrival and a buffet lunch included in the ticket price.

Car dealers giving their opinion on the live stage will include Waylands Automotive CEO John O’Hanlon, Hendy Group CEO Paul Hendy and Snows Motor Group COO Neil McCue.

Independent dealers will be represented by Carshop CEO Nigel Hurley and supercar dealer Premier GT’s boss David Trigg, with more names added soon.

Car manufacturer bosses Jonathan Goodman, CEO of Polestar UK, and Guy Pigounakis, commercial director of MG Motor UK, will take part in a session on what they think car retailing looks like in the future.

Tickets are available now with an early bird discount at a reduced price of £125 before rising to £149 in the new year.

Streaming tickets are also available which give you access to the entire day’s sessions on video, which will be viewable again after the event, at £199.

By attending, either in person or digitally, you’ll be helping automotive industry charity BEN as 10 per cent of all ticket sales will be donated by Car Dealer Magazine.

Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott will be hosting the event alongside associate editor James Batchelor.

Baggott said: ‘Our Car Dealer Live video sessions were extremely popular throughout the pandemic and beyond as we bought the industry to life with insights into a variety of businesses.

‘This event takes that concept and hosts it live on stage so the industry can not only enjoy the thought-provoking sessions we have planned but also enjoy the chance to catch up with colleagues.

‘Think of the Car Dealer Live conference as the Live Stage from CDX all in one place and you won’t go far wrong.

‘We’ll be interviewing some incredible guests and revealing some exclusive research which will be sure to inspire our attendees. It’s going to be a great day.’

To book tickets, you can visit CarDealerLive.co.uk and buy them online now.