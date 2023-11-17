Car dealers could be feeling the Christmas lull earlier due to cost of living crisis

This year’s Christmas lull could be exacerbated by cost of living crisis says industry expert, as some car dealerships report an even quieter than normal November.

Dermot Kelleher, interim marketing director at Heycar, spoke on the Car Dealer Podcast about how typically demand does begin to slow from November ahead of Christmas.

He said: ‘I was in a meeting yesterday where we were looking at the the historic search demand data.

‘This is how search might affect the amount of traffic you might expect from organic or how expensive the terms might be when you’re buying them on paid media, and interestingly like November’s always quite bad. There is a seasonal dip.

‘I think everyone thinks December is when the the kind of the consumer demand trails off but actually November’s sort of drops quite significantly relative to October and I guess that’s normally because people are prepping for Christmas.’

On the show, this time with Jon Reay and James Baggott, the Car Dealer founder explained how he had spoken to dealers during the week who had found the month incredibly quiet.

Kelleher added: ‘[Ahead of Christmas], mental capacity goes into where are we going, who’s driving where, like how, who’s getting which presents and so on and so forth and.

‘I wonder if that’s exacerbated this year by cost of living as well things being more difficult so people are doing more. You know, trying to get the right present, pay the right amount and so maybe we’re seeing something more, more more pronounced this year, but it’s actually always quite a drop.’

