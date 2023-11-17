Log in
Car Dealer Podcast_Episode 133_JATOCar Dealer Podcast_Episode 133_JATO

Podcast

Car dealers could be feeling the Christmas lull earlier due to cost of living crisis

  • Heycar’s Dermot Kelleher appears on the Car Dealer Podcast
  • He talks with James and Jon about the number of car dealers reporting a quieter November
  • Listen below or by subscribing on Apple or Spotify Podcasts
Time 1:59 pm, November 17, 2023

This year’s Christmas lull could be exacerbated by cost of living crisis says industry expert, as some car dealerships report an even quieter than normal November. 

Dermot Kelleher, interim marketing director at Heycar, spoke on the Car Dealer Podcast about how typically demand does begin to slow from November ahead of Christmas.

He said: ‘I was in a meeting yesterday where we were looking at the the historic search demand data.

‘This is how search might affect the amount of traffic you might expect from organic or how expensive the terms might be when you’re buying them on paid media, and interestingly like November’s always quite bad. There is a seasonal dip.

‘I think everyone thinks December is when the the kind of the consumer demand trails off but actually November’s sort of drops quite significantly relative to October and I guess that’s normally because people are prepping for Christmas.’

On the show, this time with Jon Reay and James Baggott, the Car Dealer founder explained how he had spoken to dealers during the week who had found the month incredibly quiet.

Kelleher added: ‘[Ahead of Christmas], mental capacity goes into where are we going, who’s driving where, like how, who’s getting which presents and so on and so forth and.

‘I wonder if that’s exacerbated this year by cost of living as well things being more difficult so people are doing more. You know, trying to get the right present, pay the right amount and so maybe we’re seeing something more, more more pronounced this year, but it’s actually always quite a drop.’

You can listen to the podcast in full by clicking play above or by subscribing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

On this episode of the podcast, the trio discussed the biggest UK dealers in Europe, what Constellation group has been up to in the week plus used car prices falling, and you can find out more about all of the stories mentioned by clicking below.

If you’d like to guest judge on a future episode of the podcast, you can contact the team on [email protected].

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

