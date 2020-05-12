Trading standards officers have been visiting car dealerships to check they are not breaking the rules of the lockdown.

Wessex Garages MD Chris Wiseman issued a warning to other dealers on Car Dealer Live today – which you can see the clip from above – after his Cardiff branch was mystery shopped by Trading Standards during lockdown.

He explained on the show today that two members of staff were in preparing the dealership for when it could open again, and what appeared to be a willing customer walked through the door.

He said: ‘They were in the business and preparing it by putting lines on the floors and checking the used cars we need to prepare for when we do go back to test drives, when a guy walked in.

‘He asked them who he should speak to about buying a car.

‘Fortunately, they told him we were not open for sales but if he wanted to talk about our cars or look at information, it’s all available online. We can transact end-to-end online but we can’t discuss it in the showroom.’

It was at that point the customer told the Wessex Garages staff he was from Trading Standards.

Wiseman said the officer revealed he was mystery shopping dealers who may be attempting to sell cars during the lockdown and told his staff that they should not have their front door open or the gates to the premises open.

It’s unlikely that they’ll appear in marked jackets – like our stock photograph – so Wiseman suggests dealers remain vigilant.

