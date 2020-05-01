Car industry executives have been in discussions with the government today about reopening car dealers as soon as May 11.

Discussions have reportedly taken place today about car dealerships being allowed to open in the first wave of non-essential businesses when the lockdown lifts.

Sources have confirmed to Autocar that car manufacturers, dealers and industry bodies met today with government officials to discuss the move.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, the fact talks have begun is a positive sign for car dealers. In Germany, automotive industry associations lobbied the government hard for dealers to be included in the first wave of businesses allowed to restart after the lockdown.

**This breaking news story is being updated**