Log in
CMS Kidderminster, Oct 2022CMS Kidderminster, Oct 2022

News

Car dealership brings in professional advisers after stock discrepancy of nearly £3.7m is uncovered in accounts

  • CMS Kidderminster directors found ‘unexplained discrepancy of £3,689,292’ relating to stock contra account
  • It’s been reported in dealership’s latest available accounts, which are for 2021
  • Company is still trading and says it had ‘a strong profit’ in 2022
  • It says it was also making a profit this year as the report was being prepared
  • But auditors say there may be doubt on its ability continue as a going concern
Advert

Time 12:34 pm, August 18, 2023

An unexplained stock discrepancy of almost £3.7m has been uncovered at a new and used Vauxhall dealership in Worcestershire.

CMS Kidderminster’s latest available accounts – for the year ended December 31, 2021 – which were published on the Companies House website in April this year state it made a pre-tax profit of £487,475 following a £79,295 loss the year before.

That was on a turnover of £94.3m versus £83.5m in 2020. It received £36,794 and £195,838 in government grants in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

Advert

But in the accompanying strategic report, under a section entitled ‘Stock discrepancy’, the board says that before the 2021 year-end audit, the directors found ‘un unexplained discrepancy of £3,689,292 in the accounts in relation to a stock contra account that they were unable to reconcile as at 31 December 2021’.

The report adds: ‘The directors are continuing to investigate the stock difference and have engaged with professional advisors in order to determine the proper accounting treatment.

‘The directors are also working to ensure that the systems and processes ensure that no such issue could occur again.’

Advert

According to the Express & Star, administrators are being appointed, but Car Dealer has so far been unable to substantiate this.

As of writing the report, CMS Kidderminster – which is continuing to trade – said there was ‘a strong profit’ of £368,899 by the end of 2022, while between January and March this year, it had made £30,033.

In the report, auditors Ballards LLP said they’d ‘identified stock and revenue recognition as key audit matters related to the potential risk of fraud’.

The auditors also state: ‘Sufficient evidence has been gathered to confirm the [£3,689,292] amount is not supported by physical stock.’

They add that if the company has to write off the overstated stock balance, then its current liabilities will have exceeded its total assets by £2,918,210.

As such, ‘a material uncertainty exists that may cast doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern’.

Advert

However, the directors say that despite any uncertainty relating to the £3,689,292 stock discrepancy, they believe the profit figures for 2022 and so far this year show the dealership’s trading ability hasn’t been directly affected, nor has its ability to show a trading profit.

Car Dealer has contacted CMS Kidderminster to ask for a comment.

The strategic report also notes that the agency model for the dealership’s commercial section was due to be brought in in June 2023 but has been delayed to January 2024, although with contracts still to be agreed, CMS Kidderminster says there is still no guarantee it’ll happen then.

The car section of the franchise, meanwhile, should be switching to agency sales in 2025.

Image via Google Street View

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108