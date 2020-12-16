Car dealerships in Wales will be forced to shut again as the country moves into the highest Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions on Christmas Eve.

All non-essential retail will close on the evening of Christmas Eve and all hospitality from 6pm on Christmas Day.

First minister Mark Drakeford announced at a press conference this lunchtime that Wales will move into the fourth and highest level of restrictions, which would in effect be another lockdown, by December 28 and would last for an initial three weeks before being reviewed.

The restrictions will be imposed across the whole of Wales.

It will mean that car dealerships will be forced to shut their showrooms again and return to offering click and collect sales only.

Service and repair will be allowed to continue, as before, as it’s classed as an essential service. Those dealers that offer both will not be able to allow people to browse showrooms.

Chris Wiseman, managing director of Wessex Garages which has dealerships in Wales, told Car Dealer: ‘From what we can gather the Tier 4 restrictions are that non essential businesses are closed but click and collect is permissible.

‘Therefore we are gearing up to close all showrooms, but operate a central online click and collect model as we did in England during November. This was very successful for us achieving around 80 per cent of prior year sales.

‘At this point we have to assume that aftersales departments can still operate as an essential service as qualified by the NFDA last time around. In any event this is bad for all businesses in Wales and who may not see the benefit of any potential bounce in January.’

Trade Centre Group boss Andy Coulthurst, who runs three car supermarkets in Wales, added: ‘While the introduction of a Tier 4 in Wales was expected, it is disappointing that no consideration has been given to non-essential retail businesses that have plenty of space to open safely such as car retail, garden centres and furniture stores.

‘We are now well versed in the stop/start dynamic which has become the new norm in retail and will continue to build high levels of appointments for our Trade Centre Wales stores to satisfy the pent-up demand that will build over coming weeks for our annual sale.’

Drakeford said the coronavirus crisis in Wales is ‘so serious’ that people should not take up the full allowance of mixing during Christmas – but stopped short of banning households mixing during the Christmas period.

He said: ‘Here in Wales, the position is that only two households should come together to form an exclusive Christmas bubble during the five-day period.

‘The fewer people we mix with in our homes, the less chance we have of catching or spreading the virus.’

Announcing the move into tougher restrictions, the First Minister said: ‘Many of you will have seen the warnings from senior clinicians about the huge impact coronavirus is having on the whole of our health service.

‘The situation we are facing is extremely serious. We must move to alert level four and tighten the restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus and save lives.’

As well as all non-essential retail, close contact services and all leisure and fitness centres will also close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve, followed by all hospitality premises from 6pm on Christmas Day.

On December 28 the tighter restrictions will restrict household mixing, staying-at-home rules, holiday accommodation and travel.