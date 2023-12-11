Car Plug MCR – Newcomer Dealership Winner 2023

Car Plug MCR won the coveted Newcomer Dealership of the Year trophy at this year’s Used Car Awards.

In the hotly contested ‘Newcomer’ category, assessors were looking for a great selection of vehicles for customers to choose from; professional and friendly customer service; and plenty of positive online reviews for businesses launched only recently.

Car Plug MCR specialises in providing ex-lease premium cars, carefully hand-picked to meet the highest standards of quality and luxury.

The dealership based in Balfour Road, Altrincham, was praised by the judges for its impressive customer service, a great range of well-prepared vehicles and shining reviews. Customers are already raving about them despite only being open for a few years!

Car Plug MCR director Ade Sadiq said: ‘To win this award feels amazing – we’re absolutely ecstatic.’

Fellow director Samson Adefeso said: ‘We were delighted just to be shortlisted – so to win is just brilliant. It’s great to win recognition for our little dealership tucked away in Altrincham!’

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘Starting a used car dealership is not easy – there’s a huge amount to think about, from stock acquisition to pricing, pitches and marketing.

Biggleswade Car Sales

Car Plug Manchester

We Love Car Group

Whizz Autos

Wink Cars

‘Judges looked at online reviews for our nominated car dealers before putting them to the test in the mystery shopping. Car Plug MCR excelled at both stages of the judging process and their success is to be applauded. Congratulations!’

Awards night compere, TV host and automotive industry legend Mike Brewer said: ‘Very well done to Car Plug MCR – their story is truly inspiring.

‘The business has gone from strength to strength since being founded in 2020 and the whole team should feel very proud of this achievement. Nice one!’

Pictured top: Ade Sadiq, Samson Adefeso and Jamie Jackson collect their trophy from Mike Brewer, right, and Bill Scotney, commercial director at category sponsor Moneybarn, left.