CarGurus has announced it’s combining its CarGurus and Pistonhead offerings into one product for UK car dealers.

The firm says the bringing together of both platforms will ‘provide expanded audience reach and greater stock visibility for dealers across both sites’.

It means that dealers will now have one integrated subscription for listings and related services across both platforms.

CarGurus says the audience overlap is less than 10 per cent, resulting in a combined audience of more than six million unique monthly visitors.

The news comes after the company announced it would be following Auto Trader’s lead and waiving marketplace listing fees in response to Lockdown 3.

It’s also giving subscribing dealers free trials of its Area Boost product, enabling dealers to expand their reach for vehicles available for contactless delivery.

Wendy Harris, UK managing director at CarGurus and PistonHeads, said: ‘Our commitment to dealers has always been to challenge the status quo as we help them reach their business goals, and the pandemic has only strengthened our resolve.

‘Combining our CarGurus and PistonHeads product offerings expands audience reach and stock visibility for dealers on our platform and maximises their return on investment. This creates tremendous new opportunity to deliver even more value for our dealer partners.’

CarGurus acquired PistonHeads in 2019 and says thanks to investment and improvements to the user experience and the performance of classifieds, dealers have seen an 86 per cent year-over-year increase in leads.