CarGurus has confirmed it will be waiving its subscription fees for its UK platforms in February in response to the latest lockdown.

It means there will be zero costs for dealers using the firm’s CarGurus UK and PistonHeads platforms for all of February.

CarGurus is also offering subscribing dealers free trials of its Area Boost product, enabling dealers to ‘expand their reach for vehicles available for contactless delivery’, a statement said.

The waiving of fees by CarGurus follows a similar move by Auto Trader on January 6, which is making its platform free for February and extending its January payment terms.

Other platforms are expected to follow Auto Trader’s and CarGurus’ leads.

Wendy Harris, UK managing director at CarGurus and PistonHeads, said: ‘Although this latest nationwide lockdown is challenging for everybody, we remain hopeful that with vaccinations underway, we will all be able to turn the corner on this pandemic.

‘At CarGurus, we are going to continue to support our dealer partners during this period so they can continue to engage with buyers and build pipeline for brighter days ahead.’

Car Dealer discussed the help suppliers are offering car dealers, as well as how dealers can operate during the latest lockdown, in our new Podcast. You can find it by searching for the ‘Car Dealer Podcast’ on your preferred platforms, like Spotify, or use this link to listen now.