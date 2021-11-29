Cartotrade reports encouraging shift in activity as stock levels increase month-on-month

Cartotrade has reported seeing a marked increase in activity across its platform, with stock levels increasing consistently month-on-month August to November and vehicles being offered from a wider spread of dealers.

When asked what they thought was behind the upward trends, co-founder Laura Cannon commented: ‘We believe we are seeing positive signs of recovery from both the pandemic and the supply issues the trade has been experiencing.

‘We’ve watched the numbers going up and down over the last 18 months or so with the various lockdowns having a big impact, but we’re now seeing consistent growth many months in a row, and this has not been the case since early 2020. Stock levels have almost doubled over this time.

‘No doubt the return to some kind of normality has helped, along with a relatively buoyant retail market in which many consumers, having not spent out on their usual holidays and the like, have a little more to invest in upgrading their vehicles.’

‘Dealers have also been adapting well to the new trading conditions, before they may have used one or two main sources for buying their stock, but they’re realising that the more places they look the more they’ll find and with us not charging any buying or selling fees, we’re an inexpensive investment for their business with a great return.’

‘We’re delighted to be welcoming new dealers onboard at a faster rate than we’ve seen during the pandemic.

‘Our referral programme is working very well for us; this is where members get a free month of membership if someone they recommend joins us. We feel it’s right that we reward them for spreading the word and it’s driving lots of high-quality traffic our way.

‘We’re excited to be finishing the year on such a high and we’re looking forward to 2022 when we have some exciting updates coming!’

Tom Yates of Autorooms 24 has recently joined as a member and is seemingly quite impressed.

He said: ‘After joining on a free trial we instantly knew this was the best trade platform throughout the industry.

‘The layout and practicality of the site is second to none and the detail, pics and condition required on all car listings really does give confidence when buying. Every dealership we have approached so far has been very welcoming and successful.

‘We hope to remain on the site for a long time to come.’

Free trials are encouraged and with a subscription fee of just £40 per month, you’d have to wonder why you’re not already involved!

