Carwow launches enhanced stock transport service with Carwow Collects

Carwow has announced its latest service that aims to take the admin, hassle and uncertainty out of buying at auction with its new Carwow Collects scheme.

The Assured Scheme allows dealers to claim up to £25,000 where an eligible vehicle needs mechanical or electrical repairs that weren’t disclosed or picked up in the inspection, or for financial loss suffered if the vehicle has been clocked, cloned, stolen, imported or re-mapped.

Carwow says that the scheme sees a trained transport and appraisal agent visit the seller at the acceptance of a dealer’s offer at auction to carry out thorough visual checks, share photos with the dealer in real-time and, where the seller consents, perform a test drive.

Following this, there is the option to renegotiate the price if any issues arise. If everything checks out, Carwow will organise delivering to the dealer’s chosen destination.

The company says that it will continue to honour its BuySafe initiative, which remains in place to safeguard dealers that make their own transport arrangements, while pre-qualification of every vehicle that enters an auction provides a baseline standard of quality.

However, due to requests from dealer partners for an additional level of protection and simplicity in the buying process, Carwow Collects has been launched to remove much of the hassle and time-consuming administration involved.

The company says it will liaise directly with the seller, coordinating the handover of relevant documentation and arranging a convenient collection time.

What’s more, dealerships can now register multiple locations in Carwow’s delivery address book, making it ‘quicker and simpler than ever before’ to send stock to specific sites or even directly to prep centres.

Sally Foote, chief commercial officer – Sell My Car said: ‘Whether sourcing stock online or in person, it is unfortunate that some issues will never be discovered through a visual inspection.

‘But this extended service now adds a game-changing layer of reassurance for dealers and helps to maintain profitability on vehicles, should there be certain undisclosed or unknown issues.’

There is currently no word on the cost of the Carwow collects scheme, but seeing as it is more comprehensive than the current BuySafe initiative, we expect it to cost more than the £59 plus VAT per vehicle charge for that service.