Carwow – Online Advertiser For New Cars 2022

The struggle to get hold of new cars this year is real – but that doesn’t mean advertising them has become any less important.

Our winner, though, has a unique platform and huge brand that has captured the imagination of car buyers, while our readers love the service it provides. And our winner for 2022 was Carwow.

Commercial director Sepi Arani was delighted, telling us: ‘It’s a hugely proud moment, mostly for the fact that it reinforces all of the work our teams are doing, ultimately driving value for our retail and brand partners.’

He told how the past 12 months had been unlike the preceding 12 months and the 12 months before then.

‘Like most businesses, we spend a lot of time re-evaluating our plans constantly, re-evaluating our priorities, and where we spend our time to ultimately ensure that we continue to support our partners.

‘The last 12 months have been interesting for us – our business has changed a lot. We’re no longer just a new car business. We’ve developed lots of separate ways to support retailers and brands. And I think, in a way that’s been positive, it’s pushed us to continue to innovate.’

Arani added: ‘We have to be careful to make sure that we are building things that we not only think are of use, but our partners ultimately tell us yes, what you’re doing is strategically supporting our business.

‘And I think any business that can ride the waves of the last 12 months along with its partners is one that’s bound for success.’