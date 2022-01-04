Log in
Edgardo Savoy CarzamEdgardo Savoy Carzam

News

Carzam appoints customer experience expert Edgardo Savoy as chief technology officer

  • Edgardo Savoy joins from TransferGo
  • Previously he was CTO of Lastminute.com and worked for Paddy Power
  • Carzam hopes the new addition will further enhance its customer experience

Time 23 seconds ago

Carzam has appointed customer experience expert Edgardo Savoy as its chief technology officer. 

Savoy has previously worked at Paddy Power, The Racing Post and The Restaurant Group, and was CTO of Lastminute.com.

His most recent role was at money transfer company TransferGo, which he joins Carzam from.

Advert

He began his career in software development before taking on more senior tech roles.

Savoy said: ‘I am thrilled to be part of the dynamic team at Carzam. The company is fiercely ambitious and ready to embrace change.

‘To lead the way in this industry we need to continually innovate, and Carzam has brought me in to do just that.

‘Most importantly, we will focus on functionality for the consumer. Our customer experience will sit at the heart of any changes we make as we build new capabilities into Carzam’s systems.’

Advert

Kirk O’Callaghan, CEO of Carzam, said: ‘We are delighted to have attracted a CTO of Edgardo’s calibre to Carzam.

‘His background working across different markets, and internationally, will be invaluable as we seek to further enhance our customers’ experience of buying a car from Carzam.

‘Beyond what the customer sees, Edgardo will introduce world-leading technology to support every department as we scale the business.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51