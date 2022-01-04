Carzam appoints customer experience expert Edgardo Savoy as chief technology officer

Carzam has appointed customer experience expert Edgardo Savoy as its chief technology officer.

Savoy has previously worked at Paddy Power, The Racing Post and The Restaurant Group, and was CTO of Lastminute.com.

His most recent role was at money transfer company TransferGo, which he joins Carzam from.

He began his career in software development before taking on more senior tech roles.

Savoy said: ‘I am thrilled to be part of the dynamic team at Carzam. The company is fiercely ambitious and ready to embrace change.

‘To lead the way in this industry we need to continually innovate, and Carzam has brought me in to do just that.

‘Most importantly, we will focus on functionality for the consumer. Our customer experience will sit at the heart of any changes we make as we build new capabilities into Carzam’s systems.’

Kirk O’Callaghan, CEO of Carzam, said: ‘We are delighted to have attracted a CTO of Edgardo’s calibre to Carzam.

‘His background working across different markets, and internationally, will be invaluable as we seek to further enhance our customers’ experience of buying a car from Carzam.

‘Beyond what the customer sees, Edgardo will introduce world-leading technology to support every department as we scale the business.’