Online used car retailer Carzam has appointed Honcho to manage its paid media strategy, it’s been announced.

The partnership will see digital marketing specialist Honcho support the Carzam’s target to achieve 20,000 sales in its first full year.

According to a statement, central to Honcho being awarded the contract was its SMARTFeed technology which will enable Carzam to advertise its stock, complete with vehicle specification, in real-time across search and social media.

‘As a fellow digital disruptor, we are excited to be partnering with Carzam at the start of a journey which is already seeing them shake-up the way used cars are sold through the delivery of its game-changing e-commerce platform,’ said Chris Ailey, CEO and founder of Honcho.

‘Our background in the automotive and retail sectors and innovating solutions like SMARTFeed technology, puts us in a unique position to help Carzam achieve its growth ambitions this year and beyond.

Ailey added: ‘We’re looking forward to working with the Carzam team and get their stock in front of even more in-market online customers.’

Carzam’s chief marketing officer, Ashley Wade, said: ‘It is a pleasure to be working with Honcho moving forward.

‘As companies I feel we are very aligned in our approach to technology, resulting in a more fulfilling experience for customers.

‘In a sector as rapidly changing as used cars, data must be at the centre of everything we do. Honcho’s tools and services will allow us to provide our customers with a more enriched experience based on the exact make, model and spec of cars we have for sale.’