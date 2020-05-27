The chance of Renault models being built at Sunderland in the near future increased today as the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance outlined its plans.

In a global press conference this morning, the alliance said Renault would become the lead brand in Europe with Nissan providing support.

It was also confirmed Nissan will NOT be retrenching from Europe, stating the brand was ‘strategically important’ for the region.

The alliance cited the fact research and development for Nissan’s electric vehicles has been carried out in Europe for years, as well as development of its crossover models like the Qashqai have been a success.

Following years of uncertainty for the alliance and the turbulence that followed the departure of former boss Carlos Ghosn, the three companies cemented their relationship at the conference this morning (Wednesday, May 27).

In an initiative dubbed ‘leader follower’, the alliance said the brand with the largest presence in each global region will take the lead.

In Europe, that will be Renault.

Executives said they will be looking for efficiencies across the group and in particular in factories. Nissan will be taking the lead on C-segment SUVs, like the Qashqai, with Renault dealing with smaller cars.

Nissan currently builds the Qashqai at its Sunderland plant where it is not currently running at capacity.

The alliance said it wants all of its plants running at maximum capacity – when they are at their most cost effective – and by making Renault models alongside Nissans this could be achieved.

Renault and Nissan already make the Micra, Clio and Zoe in the Flins factory in France so building models from both companies in the same plant is not unusual.

Nissan is set to outline its plans further in a press conference tomorrow (Thursday) and Renault will make announcements separately on Friday.

However, the future for Mitsubishi in Europe is unclear.

During the press conference, one of the alliance executives said: ‘We still need more time to fix the future direction [of Mitsubishi]. It is currently not clear to us.’

A spokesperson for Mitsubishi Motors in the UK added: ‘Mitsubishi Motors will announce its Mid-Term Plan update in a few weeks, which will then clarify its continuing presence in Europe, but in the meantime it is worth reiterating that Mitsubishi has been assigned the lead in C/D PHEV development within the alliance.

‘Mitsubishi Motors is synonymous with plug-in hybrid technology thanks to the best-selling Outlander PHEV and demand for this technology is expected to increase massively in the coming years, particularly in Europe.’

Car Dealer Magazine has contacted the respective brands for comment.

