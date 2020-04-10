ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ireland’s largest car dealer group Charles Hurst has thrown open the doors of its Jaguar Land Rover workshop in Belfast to frontline and essential key workers to ensure that their cars can be repaired.

The Boucher Road workshop will carry out critical work for all makes and models to help keep all essential workers on the road. In addition, frontline NHS, health and social care workers won’t be charged labour.

Aftersales operations director Andrew Gilmore said: ‘Charles Hurst recognises the dedication of essential workers in Northern Ireland, and we are committed to ensuring our most important workers remain mobile to carry out their critical work in this time of crisis.

‘I am delighted that our team of highly skilled technicians will be on hand to carry out necessary repairs for all essential workers – from delivery drivers, to childcare staff. Here at Charles Hurst we would like to say thank you to our frontline workers in particular, and so we are offering free labour to any NHS or health and social care worker.

‘We’re delighted to play our part in the national effort to tackle this crisis and provide essential workers with the reassurance that we are here to support them should they experience any issues with their vehicles. We will continue to work tirelessly to provide support where it is needed.’

The move is part of a series of initiatives by the dealership group to support communities. Recently, it donated two Land Rover Discovery models to the Red Cross in Northern Ireland to help with deliveries, and its Carsmetic NI branch has delivered personal protective equipment to NHS staff at Craigavon Area Hospital.