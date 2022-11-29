Charles Hurst to open Northern Ireland’s only Lotus showroom

Charles Hurst has signed a deal with Lotus to open Northern Ireland’s only showroom for the performance car manufacturer.

The exclusive partnership will see the dealership open at the Lookers-owned company’s Belfast site early next year, selling new and used cars.

Jeff McCartney, group operations director at Charles Hurst, was quoted by the Belfast News Letter as saying: ‘The new Lotus dealership reflects our continued commitment and investment in elite car brands, consolidating Belfast’s status as the official home to the very best in luxury and performance motoring.

‘Charles Hurst is extremely proud to partner with this first-class brand, which will provide another excellent offering to existing and future customers.’

The showroom, which will have a tailor-made premium fit-out and incorporate Lotus’s new look, will feature the latest technology as Lotus moves to EVs.

Vehicles available at the Charles Hurst dealership will include the Emira and Eletre hyper-SUV.

Geoff Dowding, executive director of sales and aftersales at Lotus, said: ‘The only way to truly understand a Lotus is to drive one, and we’re delighted that our partnership with Charles Hurst will give people across Northern Ireland the chance to do just that.

‘The new showroom and the Charles Hurst team means we’re giving more people the opportunity to experience our high-performance vehicles first-hand.’

Lookers chief operating officer Duncan McPhee said: ‘The Lotus brand is synonymous with innovation, dynamic performance and cutting-edge technology, and we are thrilled to include it within our extensive portfolio of world-class motoring brands at Lookers.’

Pictured at top is Lotus’s new corporate look as seen at its Exeter showroom