A virtual car show – displaying more than 120 models – has been unveiled in time for the 70-plate registration change.

The YesAuto Virtual Car Show uses a web browser and some clever 3D technology to offer potential car customers the chance to look around new cars.

At a time when car shows across the world have been postponed or cancelled for good, the virtual show offers a taste of how car buyers may compare new models in the future.

The YesAuto site has recently launched in the UK and is a spin-off of huge Chinese site Auto Home – the country’s largest car website.

The Yes Auto show is available to view online here and will be open from August 29 to September 27 – different manufacturers are showcased each day.

Inside the show, users are greeted by virtual hosts who show them around the brands that include Alfa Romeo, BMW and Land Rover.

The website also hosts 3D virtual tours of car dealers that display the cars on sale and let customers view photos of the cars in the showrooms and enquire.