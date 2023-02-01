Citygate Automotive takes over ex-Perrys Ford site to open Kia dealership

Citygate Automotive is poised to open its second Kia outlet after buying the Perry’s Ford site in High Wycombe that closed last October with the loss of half its workforce.

It joins Citygate’s Kia dealership in Slough, pictured above, which opened in March 2017 and which enabled the Car Dealer Top 100 firm to be awarded the franchise in the Buckinghamshire town after incumbent Kia retailer WLMG pulled out.

Fit-out work is said to be almost complete, with the privately owned Citygate expecting trading to begin on Monday (Feb 6).

The London Road site is opposite the group’s Volkswagen operation.

Citygate’s latest purchase increases its portfolio to 16 dealerships across London and the Home Counties. It also represents VW Commercial Vehicles, Skoda, Seat and Cupra.

Chief executive Jonathan Smith said: ‘As we start the new year, we are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Kia with this strategic acquisition in High Wycombe, which complements our Volkswagen presence in the town and builds on our portfolio.

‘2023 will be all about continuing to deliver excellence and value to our customers and working closely with our brand partners, so we anticipate an exciting year for the business.’

The closure of Perrys Ford in High Wycombe formed part of the Blue Oval’s wider plans to reduce the number of its UK dealerships by almost half.

It isn’t known if Citygate is re-employing the Perrys Ford staff who lost their jobs.

