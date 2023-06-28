Click Dealer – Highly Commended Dealer Management System of the Year 2023

In recent years of the Car Dealer Power Awards, Click Dealer has scored consistently highly for its innovative dealer management systems.

This category looks for the very best systems which can make dealers’ lives easier and stress-free and the Stoke-on-Trent business certainly does that.

Following wins in this award for the last two years, the firm has enjoyed more success in 2023 by taking home one of our coveted Highly Commended spots.

We caught up with CEO Ollie Moxham to see what he made of the success.

‘We’ve been recognised for many years for our Dealer Management System at these awards, but never take it for granted,’ he told Car Dealer.

‘It’s wonderful to be voted for by dealers yet again

‘Click Dealer started out over 20 years ago, and our first product was our Dealer Management System.

‘Gerry, our founder and chief visionary officer, saw the pain points dealers were experiencing and so created Click Dealer to help solve some of those problems – saving dealers time, increasing efficiency, and streamlining their processes.

‘That’s continued to be our ethos and has fuelled continued innovation and development of the system.’

The boss says that the success will mean a huge amount to the entire Click Dealer team and paid tribute to the importance of the Car Dealer Power Awards.

He added: ‘Thank you to all the dealers who voted for our dealer management system. We are proud to support so many dealerships with our digital solutions.

‘The Car Dealer Power Awards is a good opportunity to recognise the successes and achievements in the industry.

‘There’s always tough competition at these awards – it’s great to hear the stories behind the companies who have been voted for and all that’s been achieved over the past 12 months.’