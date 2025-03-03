Climate change protestors storm Tesla showroom in Westfield shopping centre

A Tesla showroom in an upmarket London shopping centre has been targeted by climate change protestors.

The group, Climate Resistance, camped out at the facility in Westfield, White City, West London, on Saturday (Mar 1).

Around 20 protestors stormed the showroom and sat on the floor, chanting ‘hey hey, ho ho, Elon Musk has got to go’ for 25 minutes, according the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, members of the same group unfurled a large banner from the floor above the showroom that read ‘Abolish Billionaires’.

Security guards arrived soon after, blocking the protestors. They removed them from the shopping centre soon afterwards.

Footage posted on the Elon Musk-owned X social media site showed one protestor being carried out of the centre by his arms and legs by security staff.

A post on X from Climate Resistance read: ‘We targeted fascist, climate wrecking billionaire Elon Musk in an occupation of a Tesla Showroom.

‘It’s time to tax the super rich out of existence and fund climate action.’

Another tweet called for taxing the super-rich ‘out of existence’.

The protest came at the same time as other demonstrations were taking place across the pond.

Demonstrators gathered outside Tesla stores across the US on Saturday to protest against the automaker’s billionaire chief executive and his push to slash government spending on behalf of president Donald Trump.

The demonstrations are part of a growing backlash in North America and Europe to Musk’s disruptive role in Washington.

Critics of Trump and Musk hope to discourage and stigmatise purchases of Tesla, the electric car company that is the world’s most valuable automaker.

Liberal groups for weeks have organised anti-Tesla protests in hopes of galvanising opposition to Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) and energising Democrats still demoralised by Trump’s November victory.

The actions came in the same week as figures from JATO Dynamics showed registrations of Teslas tanked by over 45% in January.

The American car brand registered only 9,913 Teslas during the month.

JATO put the fall down to Tesla changing over from the pre-facelift Model Y SUV to a heavily updated version for 2025, along with Elon Musk’s ‘increased involvement in mainstream politics’.

Picture credit, top: Climate Resistance, on X