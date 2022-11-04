Clive Sutton imports UK’s first Hummer EV pickup – and it’ll cost you £320,000

Luxury and performance vehicle specialist Clive Sutton says it expects demand to outstrip supply for the GMC Hummer EV after importing the UK’s first one.

The fully electric pickup pairs more than 350 miles of zero-emission range with supertruck performance.

Boasting 1,000bhp and 1,627Nm torque, the electric Hummer can hit 60mph in just 3.3 seconds, making it supercar-fast while also boasting expansive seating for five, as well as plenty of cargo space.

For off-roading, it has independent front and rear suspension, full underbody armour plus rock sliders, while an optional Extract mode can lift the entire truck by about 15cm.

There’s also an optional Ultravision system that uses 18 cameras to enable accurate navigation around obstacles or in tight spaces.

Meanwhile, the air suspension optimises the aerodynamics by lowering the car at motorway speeds.

It measures two metres high, 2.34m wide and more than 5.5m long, but its makers say that despite its bulk, the pickup has the manoeuvrability of a much smaller vehicle, thanks to its optional Crabwalk capability that uses rear-wheel steering that lets it move diagonally at low speeds.

Clive Sutton, founder and CEO of the St John’s Wood dealership, said: ‘As soon as the GMC Hummer EV was announced, our customers have been desperate to see the model in the UK.

‘Now that we have imported the first one, we anticipate orders outstripping supply as buyers clamour to be among the first in Europe to own this electric supertruck.’

The Edition 1 model costs £320,000 on the road, subject to the US price and current exchange rates.