Close Brothers Motor Finance raises £40,000 for charity with week of Olympic-themed events

Staff at Close Brothers Motor Finance are celebrating after the firm raised more than £40,000 for charity in just one week.

The company has held its annual charity week, which looks to support both Cancer Research UK and Make-A-Wish UK.

This year’s edition had an Olympic theme, with employees taking part in a number of events alongside their nearest and dearest.

Workers competed against each other, as well as family and friends, in several activities including archery, axe-throwing and table tennis.

Employees also hosted sponsored walks and cycling events as they looked to raise money.

Among the highlights, the team at head office in Doncaster created the ‘Miles Challenge’, where participants competed to cover the most distance across the week on a walking pad and exercise bike in the office.

Other offices took on sponsored walks, a table-tennis tournament, and raised money washing cars for dealer partners.

Most fiercely contested was the office Olympics, with colleagues decorating their desks to represent individual countries and playing some heated games of ‘bin basketball’ and ‘pencil javelin’.

Overall, the charity week raised a total of £20,182 – which was then matched by the company – meaning that a total of £40,364 was donated to Make-A-Wish UK and Cancer Research UK.

Seán Kemple, CEO of Close Brothers Motor UK & Retail Finance Ireland, said: ‘In the current economic climate, it’s so important that the significant impact of charities and the wonderful work they do does not get forgotten and that we as businesses support as much as we can.

‘Every year our annual charity week goes from strength to strength, and it inspires such pride seeing the creativity and determination of my colleagues to raise significant amounts for these worthwhile causes – and having fun in the process!

‘I want to thank them all for their herculean efforts and look forward to reaching new heights together next year.’