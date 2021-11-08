Close Brothers Retail CEO Rebecca McNeil to take over as FLA chairperson

Close Brothers Retail chief executive Rebecca McNeil is to take over as the Finance & Leasing Association’s new chairperson.

Previously CEO at Close Brothers Motor Finance, she will succeed Richard Jones as of November 30, the trade body for the UK’s motor, asset and consumer finance sectors announced today (Nov 8).

Her industry experience also includes senior roles at Barclays as managing director of its asset finance division, chief operating officer for Barclays Business, plus MD of product for all business and corporate lending there.

In addition, McNeil has consumer finance experience from working at GE Money and Amex.

‘I’m honoured to be joining the FLA board,’ she said.

‘The association is a formidable advocate for our industry because of its broad membership.

‘That expertise will be vital as we seek the necessary regulatory reform to improve our business environment so that we can ultimately drive good customer outcomes across everything we do.’

Jones, who has been in the post since 2017, said: ‘I have thoroughly enjoyed chairing the FLA over the last four years, in particular through the recent challenges we have faced into as an industry.

‘I’m delighted to be handing over the reins to Rebecca. Her knowledge of FLA markets and her insights on the challenges facing lenders position her well.

‘I wish Rebecca every success in helping the FLA steer through its next chapter, including the challenges and opportunities of Net Zero.’

FLA director general Stephen Haddrill added: ‘On behalf of the board and the FLA staff, I would like to thank Richard for his service during the last four years.

‘He has provided strong leadership and insight to the association throughout his tenure and particularly through the pandemic.

‘We are all delighted Rebecca will be our chairperson and look forward to working with her.’