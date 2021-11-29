Log in
£323m offer for Marshall Motor Group made by BCA and Cinch owner Constellation

  • Statement follows on heels of Friday’s surprise announcement
  • Offer of 400p per share is made for majority shareholder’s ordinary share capital
  • Price is nearly 46 per cent higher than Marshall’s closing share figure on Friday

The owner of BCA and Cinch today made an offer of nearly £323m to take over Marshall Motor Group.

As reported by Car Dealer on Friday, Constellation Automotive Group had expressed an interest in any sale proceedings, following speculation.

Marshall’s biggest shareholder – Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Ltd (MCH), which owns some 64.4 per cent of its ordinary share capital – had told the board that it was considering selling its entire shareholding.

MMH holds 50,390,625 ordinary shares in Marshall.

In a statement issued via the London Stock Exchange this morning (Nov 29), Constellation’s board said its wholly owned subsidiary – CAG Vega 2 Ltd – would be seeking to snap it all up at 400p a share – a 45.9 per cent increase on Friday’s closing price of 274.0p, which itself was 5.17p down on the previous day.

The offer price values MMH’s holding at approximately £322.9m

The statement added: ‘The Constellation Board is looking forward to working with the team at Marshall to build on their success and progress to date.’

It said it intended seeking a recommendation from Marshall’s directors for its offer.

However, following today’s announcement, industry analyst Mike Jones speculated that more offers could be on the cards, tweeting: ‘A quick move following Friday’s announcement. Others to follow now people know it’s available?’

