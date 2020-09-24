At heycar, we’re not shy about our mission to raise the bar both for dealers and for car buyers.

We’re bringing greater transparency to the market and, in the process, strengthening the connection between in-market car buyers and the quality dealers – and cars – that they’re searching for.

The word ‘search’ couldn’t be more appropriate. That’s how many car buyers start the process – with a Google search.

If you can imagine it, they’re searching for it. Whether it’s a review, a valuation, a query about spec or just wanting to know if a car is available in a certain colour, your buyers are looking for it.

So we’re investing heavily to make sure that buyers get the answers they’re looking for. We plan to be the top result for all important searches related to car buying and we’re putting in the work now to make that happen.

This is a multi-year project that demonstrates the long-term commitment that heycar has to bring high-quality leads to dealers in the coming years.

We’ve begun with car reviews. It’s the starting point for many car buyers who are at the choosing and comparing phase of the journey.

We found that there was a gap in the market for reviews that answered the specific questions from car buyers in a simple, easy-to-understand and detailed way.

We’ve worked hard to make our reviews industry-leading in their breadth and scope.

Written by our team with more than 150 years of combined road testing and reviewing experience, they’re hot on detail and good practical advice on how a car will fit into a buyer’s lifestyle.

We’ve worked hard to provide answers to the questions that we know people ask before buying a car: What is the best engine and spec? Does it have Isofix points? How safe is it? What’s the infotainment like?

Our belief is that the more information a buyer has, the more informed and confident they are and, as result, become a stronger sales prospect.

Armed with the right information and with their questions answered, buyers have the confidence to make that next step – which is to take the first steps in the purchasing part of the journey – often by submitting a test drive request or a request for further information.

Expect to see our reviews become even more useful in the coming months – with data and trends that we’re seeing in the market brought to life to give the buyer more information than ever.

But straight out of the box, these aren’t token reviews that you may find on other sites.

We’ve added 500 actual reviews, which is a huge number to cover almost every car and commercial vehicle to be launched in the past eight years, with each spanning 3,500-4,000 words. That’s almost two million words written in little over two months – the equivalent of 25 novels.

We move at lightning pace and massive scale at heycar. And that’s deliberate, designed to ensure that dealers in the heycar network can benefit from our increased search presence as quickly as possible – we’ve compressed what should be up to a year’s work into just two months.

And that’s just a taste of the ambition that we have for bringing car buyers into heycar from Google and other search engines.

While reviews are the cornerstone of the strategy to connect car buyers with dealers, we have a whole series of advice, tools and calculators that are being designed, written and developed right now to help car buyers make informed decisions.

We have an editorial team with a wealth of experience and insight into car-buying behaviour, combined with some of the best designers and developers in the business.

Although we can’t go into detail on the specifics, we’ll be continuing to answer car buyers’ questions in simple, intuitive ways and helping to make complex decisions more simple.