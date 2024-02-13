Log in
Federico Izzo, left, Peter Redfern, and Katherine RyanjpgFederico Izzo, left, Peter Redfern, and Katherine Ryanjpg

Cotswold Hereford is named Mini’s top UK dealer at awards ceremony

  • Mini UK celebrates dealers for exceptional 2023 achievements at annual awards
  • Cotswold Hereford is crowned Mini Retailer of the Year and scoops two other trophies
  • New Mini Big Love award recognises initiatives within communities and for planet
Time 11:36 am, February 13, 2024

The Cotsworld Motor Group’s Mini dealership in Hereford has been named the manufacturer’s top UK retailer for 2023.

Mini UK honoured its car dealers for their hard work and dedication at the Retailer of the Year awards in Manchester, hosted by comedian and writer Katherine Ryan.

The annual event celebrates talent within the dealership network and recognises those providing best-in-class customer experiences.

Winners were chosen across a range of categories including sales, marketing, financial services and used cars.

New this year was the Mini Big Love award, which shines the spotlight on dealerships deemed to deliver significant initiatives. These can  include fundraising, volunteering or efforts to reduce environmental impact.

The inaugural Big Love award was jointly presented to Dick Lovett and Partridge.

The manufacturer said Dick Lovett ‘made some incredible contributions to their respective communities and demonstrated significant efforts to reduce their environmental footprint’.

Meanwhile, Partridge held ‘inspiring Big Love initiatives while fundraising for their chosen charity – Ronald McDonald House’.

As well as being named overall Retailer of the Year, Cotswold Hereford also won the category for Financial Services and shared it for Mini App.

Mini UK and Ireland director Federico Izzo said at the awards: ‘2023 was an exciting year for the Mini brand with the announcement of the first two members of the new Mini family: the all-new Cooper Electric and new Mini Countryman.

‘While looking forward to welcoming these models to their showrooms, our incredible retailers remained passionate and dedicated, and thanks to their efforts over 47,000 new Minis were delivered to UK customers in 2023 – up 4% year on year – continuing the UK’s position as the largest Mini market.

‘Congratulations to all our winners, and especially to Cotswold Hereford.’

Peter Redfern, head of business at Cotswold Hereford, said: ‘I am delighted for the Cotswold Hereford Mini team, who demonstrated focus, energy and consistency throughout 2023.

‘To be nominated for one award is immense, let alone picking up awards for Mini Financial Services, Mini App and then overall Mini Retailer of the Year.’

The full list of winners is as follows:


Retailer of the Year: Cotswold Hereford

Retail Sales: Vertu Yeovil

Marketing: Bowker

Customer Support (previously Aftersales): Grassicks

Customer: Prentice Portadown

Electric: John Clark Tayside

Financial Services: Cotswold Hereford

Mini App: Cotswold Hereford/Douglas Park Stirling/Sytner Newport/JKC

Used Cars: Cotswold Cheltenham

Mini Big Love: Dick Lovett and Partridge

The criteria for the Customer award focused on scores for new car sales and customer service.

Pictured at top are Federico Izzo, left, Peter Redfern and Katherine Ryan at the awards

