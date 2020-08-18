A webinar to help the automotive industry tackle cyber crime is to be held next month.

Organised by Gallagher, which provides specialist insurance for the motor trade, it will look at current scams and hacks as well as digital theft and information on social engineering, among the key risks in the sector.

Gallagher says many automotive firms aren’t completely aware of today’s cyber risks, how they can affect the sector, and how businesses can be better protected.

It is taking place on Tuesday, September 15 at 10am, with Freddy Knight, innovation director at Optimum Specialty Risks, as the guest speaker. He was named Rising Star Broker of the Year at the 2019 Insurance Insider Cyber Ranking Awards.

Neil Follett, schemes and affinities director for UK automotive at Gallagher, will be the host.

Register via this link. Anyone who is unable to watch the webinar on the day but who registers will be sent a recording of it.