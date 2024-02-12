Dacia fast-tracks plans to makeover dealerships with eco interiors

Dacia is fast-tracking the roll-out of new eco-friendly interiors for its dealerships in the UK.

The Renault Group-owned Romanian car brand has already transformed 40 showrooms in just 10 weeks.

But it has now promised all of its dealerships will be made over by the time of the launch of the new generation Duster later this year.

Dacia says the new interiors have been designed to ‘convey Dacia’s adventurous nature and synergy with the great outdoors, while being functional, flexible, eco-smart and cost-effective’.

Fixtures and fittings, rugs, flooring and lights are made from recycled and sustainable materials such as sofas made from 98% recycled polyester. But the highlight is what Dacia calls ‘bricks’.

These are made for Dacia by HET and act as stands for panels around the showroom and display the Dacia logo. They are made from 6,000 recycled tyres.

Dacia says it has developed three formats to fit different showroom sizes and the number of cars on display.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: ‘The rapid installation of our brilliant new retail spaces has been achieved by keeping things simple, functional and innovative.

‘Working together with our nationwide retail network, the new spaces embody everything that Dacia stands for.

‘They provide visiting customers with an attractive and immediate insight into the brand, perfectly conveying our values and illustrating the good thinking that runs through everything we do.’