Log in
New Dacia showroom interiorsNew Dacia showroom interiors

News

Dacia fast-tracks plans to makeover dealerships with eco interiors

  • Dacia showrooms will be made over with eco-friendly interiors
  • From sofas to flooring, recycled materials are used as much as possible
  • 40 showrooms have already been transformed
Advert

Time 11:28 am, February 12, 2024

Dacia is fast-tracking the roll-out of new eco-friendly interiors for its dealerships in the UK.

The Renault Group-owned Romanian car brand has already transformed 40 showrooms in just 10 weeks.

But it has now promised all of its dealerships will be made over by the time of the launch of the new generation Duster later this year.

Advert

Dacia says the new interiors have been designed to ‘convey Dacia’s adventurous nature and synergy with the great outdoors, while being functional, flexible, eco-smart and cost-effective’.

Fixtures and fittings, rugs, flooring and lights are made from recycled and sustainable materials such as sofas made from 98% recycled polyester. But the highlight is what Dacia calls ‘bricks’.

These are made for Dacia by HET and act as stands for panels around the showroom and display the Dacia logo. They are made from 6,000 recycled tyres.

Advert

Dacia says it has developed three formats to fit different showroom sizes and the number of cars on display.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: ‘The rapid installation of our brilliant new retail spaces has been achieved by keeping things simple, functional and innovative.

‘Working together with our nationwide retail network, the new spaces embody everything that Dacia stands for.

‘They provide visiting customers with an attractive and immediate insight into the brand, perfectly conveying our values and illustrating the good thinking that runs through everything we do.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108