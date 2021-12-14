Dacia is voted the UK’s most satisfying car brand by owners

Dacia has been named the UK’s most satisfying car brand by readers of motoring website Honest John.

Its Sandero is already the cheapest new car you can buy in the UK but customers have now voted Dacia the best across a range of categories such as economy, practicality and safety.

The annual Satisfaction Index saw more than 5,000 readers share their feedback this year.

Overall it scored 91.6 per cent, narrowly beating Lexus with its score of 90.6 per cent. However, when it came to reliability the tables were turned, with Lexus scoring 9.81 out of 10 while Dacia scored 9.76.

While Hyundai was in third overall, the Hyundai Ioniq was the most satisfying car as voted for by Honest John readers. It received an overall score of 95.7 per cent.

However it was the Land Rover that placed at the bottom of the table for reliability and Fiat received the lowest score for satisfaction of 82.3 per cent.

Read below to find out the cars that made it into the top ten.

In fourth place in the most satisfying car brands table was Kia with 89.6 per cent, followed by MG with 89.4 and Skoda with 89.1.

Completing the table was Subaru in seventh with 89 per cent, Toyota in eighth with 88.8 per cent, then Porsche with 88.7 and Volkswagen with 88.4.

When it came to reliability though, even though you can no longer buy a new model in the UK, Mitsubishi were third with 9.64 out of 10.

Dan Powell, senior editor of HonestJohn.co.uk commented: ‘What a tremendous recognition for Dacia that manufacturing a low cost car doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice any of the things that make your customers happy.

‘Cheap does mean cheerful, with readers praising Dacia models for their value, comfort and reliability. The Romanian manufacturer is part of the Renault family and that quality comes through in its high scores for satisfaction and reliability.

‘This is a massive piece of research, a real barometer of what the nation thinks of its cars, with more than 5,000 HonestJohn.co.uk readers taking part.

‘It is also a clear indicator of the rise and rise of electric and hybrid vehicles that the Hyundai Ioniq was crowned the most satisfying car for the second year in a row.

‘At Honest John we are proud of our reputation for providing honest and unbiased advice on all aspects of motoring.

‘We’re the website that champions fairness for car owners by publishing expert and unbiased information to help consumers make informed choices about their cars.’

The most satisfying cars

1. Hyundai Ioniq (2016 – ) – 95.7 per cent

2. Volkswagen T-Roc (2018 – ) – 93.7 per cent

3. Mazda CX-5 (2017 – ) – 93 per cent

4. Dacia Sandero (2013 – 2021) – 92.6 per cent

5. Skoda Kodiaq (2016 – ) – 92.5 per cent

6. Honda CR-v (2018 – ) – 92.5 per cent

7. Skoda Superb Estate (2014 – ) – 92.2 per cent

8. Volkswagen Tiguan (2016 – ) – 92.2 per cent

9. BMW 3 Series Touring (2012 – 2019) – 91.8 per cent

10. Toyota Corolla (2019 – ) – 91.6 per cent