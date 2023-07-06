Dacia to bring ‘Europe’s most affordable electric car’ to UK in 2024

Dacia has said it will finally bring its Spring compact EV to Britain – and it’ll likely become the cheapest electric car on the UK market.

The Spring has been on sale in continental Europe since 2021, and it was rumoured Dacia would bring the car to UK shores. However, Dacia never confirmed its intention to launch the car in Britain.

The Romanian brand will bring an ‘all-new version’ to the UK in 2024, which promises ‘significant improvements’ in design and equipment to the current model (pictured).

The current Spring is priced from around €20,000 (£17,150), making it the cheapest electric car on sale in Europe.

Should Dacia stick to similar pricing for the 2024 model, it will comfortably undercut the £26,995 MG4 – currently the cheapest EV on sale in the UK.

The current Dacia Spring can seat five, yet at 3.73m long, is smaller than a Mini Hatch. Designed for cities, the Spring uses a small 44bhp electric motor and 27kWh battery allowing for a 140-mile range.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: ‘We are thrilled that the Dacia Spring will come to the UK in 2024.

‘It will certainly be worth the wait! It will literally plug a gap in the UK electric car market for a highly usable, quality EV that won’t break the bank and which makes electric vehicle ownership more realistic than ever.

‘With over 120,000 customers already sold on the Spring’s unbeatable, “no-nonsense’” blend of value, efficiency and durability, UK car buyers can look forward to an EV that’s perfectly aligned to their mobility requirements and, importantly, is done the Dacia way.’

Further information on the Dacia Spring’s UK introduction isn’t expected until 2024.