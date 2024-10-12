Dacia unveils new ‘Bigster’ SUV to take on Hyundai Tuscon and Nissan Qashqai

Dacia has added to its growing new car range by welcoming a fresh mid-size SUV to its line-up.

The Bigster has been designed to take on the likes of the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tuscon, despite the fact it is likely to be a fraction of the price due to Dacia’s legendary value-focussed approach.

Despite this, the Bigster arrives with plenty of standard equipment, a good range of engines and a strong emphasis on practicality.

This can be seen, for example, in the back of the car, where the rear bench seat can be split 40:20:40 to allow for different-shaped items to be placed inside the car. With the rear seats folded down, Dacia says that the Bigster can return a maximum load length of 2.7 metres.

Buyers can even integrate a double bed into the cabin, thanks to Dacia’s optional ‘Sleep Pack’.

Aside from price, Dacia also has a reputation for using hard-wearing materials and the same is true here. Extreme-specification cars get washable synthetic upholstery and rubber floor mats for the front and rear.

There’s the option of three powertrains, too. Things kick off with a hybrid setup – combining a four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor – and this is followed by a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol-powered version which is linked to a mild-hybrid setup for lower emissions and improved efficiency.

Finally, there’s the same 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine but linked to all four wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. This particular Bigster is angled towards those who need extra traction off-road, though a mild-hybrid system can help to make it more efficient.

All versions of the Bigster will come equipped with a 10-inch central touchscreen and a seven-inch driver digital instrument panel as well as dual-zone air conditioning and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Extreme-grade cars add 18-inch wheels and a ‘Copper Brown’ exterior alongside a panoramic sunroof and hands-free key entry.

Finally, Journey versions expand the list of standard equipment with an electric-powered tailgate, power-adjustable driver’s seat and a premium sound system.

Full prices have not yet been announced but the base model is expected to begin well under £30,000.