David Rodriguez has been made the new UK sales and marketing director for Mitsubishi.

He has joined the business from LeasePlan UK, where he was head of procurement and remarketing, having previously worked in a number of senior roles in sales, operations and finance at Ford and Mazda.

Rodriguez, who took over the role on June 1, said: ‘It’s a great time to be joining Mitsubishi Motors in the UK.

‘Building on our remarkable success in the plug-in hybrid market in particular, I know we have an exciting future ahead of us.

‘I’m very much looking forward to working with the business and our dealer network to ensure we recover quickly from the turbulent period.’

Rob Lindley, managing director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: ‘Everyone here at Mitsubishi Motors is very much looking forward to welcoming David to the team.

‘He brings a wealth of wide-ranging experience to the position, not to mention passion and energy, which is just what we need as we look to rebuild following the coronavirus restrictions and prepare the business for exciting times ahead.’

Rodriguez succeeds Toby Marshall, who has been appointed aftersales director within the company.