Dealer group Dick Lovett taking applications for jobs at state-of-the-art new BMW and Mini dealership

Dealer group Dick Lovett is advertising vacancies at a new state-of-the-art BMW and Mini dealership in Wiltshire ahead of a planned move later in the year.

As previously reported by Car Dealer, the firm is closing its current BMW and Mini dealership in Bath with the site due to be turned into student housing and flats.

Operations will instead be moved to a new location in Melksham, opposite Dick Lovett’s existing Jaguar Land Rover showroom.

The Wiltshire Times reports that the group is hoping to open the doors to its new site in the latter part of this year.

The newly-built premises will feature an ultra-modern showroom as well as a 27-bay workshop.

It is not known how many new roles will be created by the new development but there are a number of vacancies already being advertised.

The group is looking to hire receptionists as well as vehicle technicians, workshop controllers and service advisors.

In a statement, the company said: ‘We are delighted to announce that our BMW and Mini dealerships will be moving from Lower Bristol Road to a new-build state-of-the-art dealership at Melksham, opposite our Dick Lovett Jaguar Land Rover dealership that opened there in 2017.

‘Our move is expected to take place in late 2022 when we will open our brand new showroom and 27 bay workshop.

‘Our new showroom will be equipped with the latest technology, office suites so that you can continue your day whilst your car is with us and so much more.

‘We cannot wait to welcome you to our new facility. We also have various vacancies to fill ahead of our move, so if you’re considering a new career, then please get in touch.’

A spokesman added: ‘As a family-run business, we are always looking for fun, passionate and self-motivated individuals who strive to exceed these high standards to join our team.

‘If you are the right fit for any of our open roles in Bath, we would be eager to meet with you and discuss the move to our brand new facility.’