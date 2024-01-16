Dealer group Listers agrees deal to buy former Sytner Jaguar site in Coventry

Dealer group Listers has added to its dealer network after agreeing to buy an ex-Sytner site in Coventry.

Guy Salmon Jaguar, on Birmingham Road, was initially sold back in November, but news has only now been made public.

It is not known how much Listers Group has paid for the site but the Coventry Telegraph reports that the deal was struck by Midlands-based property investor, Colmore Capital.

The firm bought the site from Sytner and has since sold it on to Listers, who will now open a new dealership there.

It remains unclear whether the showroom will remain as a JLR retail point or if a new brand will be represented there instead.

Confirming the deal, Matthew Grainger, investment director at Colmore Capital, said: ‘We are delighted with the completion of this sale to Listers Group, which required careful management to ensure the smooth exit of the previous occupier prior to the sale

‘The property has been a great purchase for us and, with the completion of our business plan for the asset, we wish Listers Group every success in trading from its new site.’

Car Dealer Top 100 outfit Listers has a long history in Coventry, having been founded there in 1979.

It now has 50 dealerships and service centres across England, representing a total of 16 brands.

Last year, the firm hit the headlines for the wrong reasons after it was ordered to repay furlough money by a judge, following lengthy legal arguments with a group of former employees.

Car Dealer has approached Listers for comment.