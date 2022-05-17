Dealer group Marshall opens new three-storey Audi showroom in south-east London

Dealer group Marshall has opened a new three-storey Audi showroom in south-east London.

The new dealership in Beckenham was constructed after a ‘strategic review’ by Marshall into its Audi operations in the south-east London area.

Called Audi South East London, the three-storey showroom brings together Marshall’s previous operations in Sydenham, Bromley and Beckenham on to one site, and represents a £7.2m investment.

Located on Chaffinch Business Park, the new site has large showroom floors for new car sales, along with plenty of space for used car sales and a 17-bay workshop – the largest workshop in the London area, said the company.

Daksh Gupta, Marshall Motor Holdings CEO, said: ‘The relocation of our existing Audi centres in Sydenham, Bromley and Beckenham to this fantastic new south-east London hub represents a substantial investment for Marshall and demonstrates our commitment to our customers, our colleagues and Audi, as one of the UK’s largest retail partners.

‘Audi South East London is a stunning destination facility. Upon arrival, the customer benefits are evident – additional parking, electric charging points, plus with sumptuous lounge areas and hospitality facilities we have the base to deliver exceptional and memorable customer experiences.’

Tim Murphy, Marshall Audi franchise director, added: ‘The opening of Audi South East London in Beckenham is an extremely exciting time for the team, who look forward to welcoming customers into their new Audi terminal.

‘We are located on the Croydon Road, Beckenham – and a stone’s throw from major rail links and other public transport services.

‘Audi South East London is a timeless, modern and contemporary environment – the perfect space to discover the Audi New & Approved Used range and great facilities for aftersales customers, too. Everything has been designed with the customer in mind.’

The opening of the new showroom comes as Constellation Automotive Group has received the green light by the FCA to complete its £325m takeover of Marshall.

In an announcement to the London Stock Exchange this morning (May 16), Marshall Motor Holdings said it expects to stop trading on the stock market as of 7am on June 15.