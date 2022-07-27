Dealer group Motorvogue opens first Stellantis group premium showroom in the UK

Dealer group Motorvogue has announced the opening of a new multi-franchise dealership in Norwich representing both Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles.

The state-of-the-art new site will is the firm’s fourth Alfa Romeo showroom and its first to represent DS Automobiles.

It features a spacious interior display area with space for ten vehicles as well as room to showcase up to 50 cars outside.

The dealership will sell both new and used vehicles as well as offering servicing and repairs in custom aftersales workshops.

The site is also the first Stellantis group premium showroom in the UK and has been earmarked as a dedicated hub for Motorvogue’s new ‘Premium for You’ brand for pre-owned luxury and sports cars.

The dealer group has already invested more than £1m into the new premises with a further £2m expected to be pumped in over the next three years.

Jon Pochin, Motorvogue’s managing director, said: ‘The opening of this new retail concept marks a significant milestone, not just for Motorvogue but for Stellantis.

‘It is a source of great pride that Motorvogue in Norwich has been chosen by Stellantis to spearhead its new premium retail venture.

‘We’ve enjoyed a highly productive relationship with Alfa Romeo spanning 25 years and will now harness this brand experience to drive awareness and loyalty among a new customer base across Norfolk.

‘DS Automobiles presents an exciting new challenge for us, and we’re greatly encouraged by the marque’s product plan for 2022 and beyond, as well its highly ambitious premium-market retail strategy.’

Paul Willcox, Stellantis UK senior vice president and group managing director added: ‘The experience and focus that Motorvogue brings makes it the ideal partner to open our first group premium showroom in the UK.

‘Housing both Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles, the new retail space showcases the customer first approach that both marques have taken, all in a space tailored to showcase the strengths of each of these storied brands.’