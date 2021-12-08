Dealers’ Dealer Award sponsored by GardX, Winner: Jamie Caple

Car Quay boss Jamie Caple picked up the Dealers’ Dealer Award for the third year in a row at this year’s Used Car Awards.

Caple was recognised having built a reputation in the industry for going the extra mile for fellow car dealers.

The prize called the Dealers’ Dealer Award is voted by other dealers in the industry, and is the only award of its kind on the night.

Caple has become a familiar face to many on the Car Sales Dealer Group, often doing live videos to talk through people’s problems or highlight issues.

Jamie said: ‘I’m just speechless to say I’m Dealers’ Dealer and that my industry colleagues have voted for me.

‘I try to share the love. I want everyone in the industry to do well. If I can help people I will.

‘We have such an amazing opportunity in this industry and if I can help and support others in any way, then I will.’

Car Dealer Magazine editor-in-chief James Baggott added: ‘Dealers’ Dealer is one of the most coveted awards of the night as it’s decided by nominations from other dealers.

‘Jamie has won this award more than once now, which really is testament to his reputation in the industry.

‘He’s proved himself again and should be extremely proud of this achievement.’

Highly commended in this category was Peter Smyth and Peter Waddell.

W: carquay.co.uk

T: 01283 701875

To find out more about the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2021 click here.