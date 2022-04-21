Dealership chain Stratstone merges Derby BMW and Mini showrooms with multi-million-pound revamp that brings jobs boost

Stratstone has merged its Derby BMW and Mini showrooms following a multi-million-pound redevelopment and bringing a jobs boost.

The 50,000sq ft dealership on the West Meadows Industrial Estate houses 14 vehicles inside the showroom, plus up to 150 approved used vehicles on the forecourt.

Stratstone, which is part of the Pendragon group, said there was a range of state-of-the-art features to enhance the customer experience.

The design boasts a bright, modern showroom space with bespoke BMW M and BMW i zones, which let customer experience the performance and EV ranges, helped by product specialists.

Three dedicated handover rooms will mean a personalised service for each customer, added Stratstone.

The state-of-the-art service and repair workshop has an MOT and wheel alignment bay, as well as 20 service technician bays, which Stratstone said would allow waiting times to be reduced.

There are also Smart repair facilities plus a multi-storey car park with 20 EV charging points for visitors to use.

A special event is being held tomorrow (Apr 22) at the new dealership where customers will be able to test-drive the latest vehicles and be eligible for exclusive promotions if they buy a car on the day.

Classic cars will be on display, and people can test their racing skills on simulators as well as enjoy free refreshments .

A Stratstone BMW and Mini Derby spokesperson said: ‘We are delighted to be able to open our doors and invite new and existing customers to our state-of-the-art facility in Derby.

‘Each element has been redesigned with the customer experience in mind, allowing us to showcase an extensive range of BMW and Mini vehicles within a captivating atmosphere.

‘An estimated 15 new jobs will be created, marking a significant investment in both the local area and the BMW and Mini brands.

‘The showroom redevelopment highlights our desire to provide a unique service that exceeds all customer expectations.’