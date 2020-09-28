A dealership in Kettering has been left counting the cost after vandals struck and slashed all the tyres on 40 cars.

The criminals targeted Beddows Motor Company in Green Lane overnight between September 22 and 23, the Northamptonshire Telegraph reported.

The total cost to the family-run company has been put at £15,877.28. Beddows – which was established in 1971 as Ansa Motors and is an RAC Approved Dealer – also offers servicing and MOTs.

It was among four places where vehicles were damaged – including a funeral directors and a 10-barrel brewery – with two vans, a car and two other vehicles also attacked.

Graffiti saying ‘Challenge completed #Slash’ was left at the funeral directors as well.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information on 101.

Image: Google Street View