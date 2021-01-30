Stafford Land Rover proved just how good the new Defender is in frozen conditions this week.

In a video shared on Swansway Garages director John Smyth’s LinkedIn, a new Defender can be seen coming to the rescue of 44 tonnes-worth of customer vehicles.

The incident happened outside Swansway’s Stafford Land Rover dealership, north of Wolverhampton, and Smyth commented: ‘This is why the Defender is an icon’.

The video has now been viewed more than 198,000 times and has since been posted on Jaguar Land Rover’s social media channels.

The area had been hit by snowfall and the car transporter had almost made it to the dealer’s front door.

However, the slick conditions meant the final part of the journey was a no-go, but with the ultra-capable Defender on hand, staff hooked up a tow rope and pulled the truck free.

JLR posting the caption on their Instagram post: ‘We were pleased to see a Defender helping deliver 44-tonnes worth of customer vehicles at Land Rover Stafford this week when faced with some difficult driving conditions.’

The new Defender went on sale last year and is Land Rover’s most capable off-roader yet.

Although it now has a larger focus on appealing to families and those looking for a premium off-road SUV, it has managed to stay true to its roots of being able to traverse just about any terrain.

It’s available with a choice of three- and five-door configurations, with petrol and diesel engines as well as a plug-in hybrid for the first time.